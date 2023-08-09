Councillors call for increased A&E size as part of Future Fit hospitals revamp

An artist's impression of how the building could look.

The long-awaited planning application for the transformation of the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, part of the £312 million ‘Future Fit’ programme, was lodged last month.

But Shrewsbury Town Council has now voiced concerns over whether the reconfiguration and expansion of the A&E department will provide adequate space for the influx of extra patients.

Speaking at a meeting of the council’s planning committee, Councillor Kate Halliday said: “I think there are some issues around the actual imprint of the A&E.

“You can see it isn’t actually that much bigger than the existing imprint, and I think they are planning for around 50 additional spaces in the waiting room.

“This is supposed to manage both Telford and wider Shropshire residents, so is that going to be enough?”

Councillor Halliday said the population served by the hospital was also set to increase by about 86,000 in the next 20 years.

She said: “That’s a really big increase, so there are some concerns from me about whether the A&E is going to be big enough to manage that demand.

“I am pleased we finally have the money to invest in this building but we really need to get it right.”

Members also noted that among the 33 people who have so far lodged objections to the application on Shropshire Council’s planning portal was fellow councillor and retired doctor, Bernie Bentick, who is not on the planning committee.

While he said he “very much supports” the transformation project, his objection centred on the lack of a travel plan to promote walking and cycling, as well as concerns about asbestos.

Councillor Bentick said: “The current plans offer a fig leaf to cover the embarrassment of failing to include an integrated transport plan to help reduce fossil fuel emissions, to meaningfully support active travel, to allow Shrewsbury and Shropshire residents to use a comprehensive public transport service to attend the hospitals, regardless of where they live, and to encourage exercise as a health promoting activity.”

Councillor Halliday and Councillor Nat Green echoed these concerns, and members agreed to submit a neutral comment requesting a travel plan and more information about the size of the A&E.

Town council leader Alan Mosley said it was also important to hear the opinions of clinicians working at the hospital.

The current plans are for a new 30,000 square metre building next to the current main entrance, housing women’s and children’s services, an acute medical unit and intensive therapy unit, and linking to a re-modelled and expanded A&E department.

It will be fronted by a new drop-off zone and “entrance plaza”, and there are also plans to extend and improve the ambulance parking area.

The helipad is also set to be relocated, and an extra storey added to part of the staff car park to provide 260 extra spaces.