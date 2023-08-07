People urged to vote to recognise their Shropshire hospital heroes

People can nominate their hospital health hero for a recognition award.

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which runs Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford and the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, has once again teamed up with the Shropshire Star to give people across Shropshire and Mid Wales the chance to nominate teams or individuals who have made a remarkable contribution and show exceptional compassion and dedication in their role.

The Shropshire Star Public Recognition Award really is a reflection of someone who has made a difference, with the nominations coming from members of the public, followed by a public vote to choose the winner.

The award give people a chance to ensure their hospital heroes receive the recognition they deserve.

To nominate someone for the award, visit trustawards.co.uk/nominate-2023/ and select The Shropshire Star Public Recognition Award from the award categories.

The nominations will be shortlisted and followed by a public vote, to decide the winner.

Last year’s winner of the Public Recognition Award was Lorna McQuaid – a bank healthcare assistant at PRH, who was described as an “outstanding” member of staff who treats patients with “care and compassion”.

Lorna joined SaTH as a bank healthcare assistant (HCA) in 2010 and has worked across a range of hospital services, including the Emergency Department, Acute Medical Unit and Delivery Suite.

Louise Barnett, chief executive at SaTH, said: “Our Public Recognition Award is a really special award as this gives you, valued members of our community, the opportunity to nominate individuals or teams who you believe have been truly outstanding in their role.

“This award celebrates the outstanding dedication and commitment of our colleagues and teams, and the truly wonderful work that they do every day across so many services in our hospitals and the wider community, to support our patients and their families.

“The Public Recognition Award is an incredibly important one because the winner will be nominated, and voted for, by you, members of the public, who are the reason we do what we do. Thank you for everything you do to support us.”

The closing date for nominations is Friday, August 18.