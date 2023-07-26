The chatty cafe table could help stop social isolation

Oswestry Town Council has joined the Chatty Cafe Scheme, which aims to reduce loneliness and get people chatting.

Some people across the country enjoying a Chatty Cafe

A "Chatter and Natter" table will be set up each Wednesday at the Hatters Cafe in the Powis Hall Indoor Market.

The town council says it forms part of the it's plan to tackle social isolation, the subject of its Annual Town Meeting in February.

A spokesperson for the council said the Chatty Café was a great way of encouraging people to talk to others.

Nationally it was the brainchild of Alexandra Hoskyn, who founded it after a miserable day at a supermarket café with her infant son, where she noticed that no one was talking to each other. She found that by simply putting ‘Chatter & Natter’ signs on tables in cafes it created a space for people to talk.

The Chatty Café Scheme has rapidly expanded their services starting from just a few ‘Chatter & Natter’ tables in 2019 to a network of nearly 600 venues by 2023, in addition to a telephone friendship service, and virtual chatty café sessions via Zoom.

"If you're on your own, in a couple, with a friend, you are welcome to use the table.

"If you're a carer why not sit there with who you care for, it’s a great way to meet new people in your community."

"Stay for five minutes while you have your drink or longer. It’s not about making life-long friends, just having good old fashioned human interaction."

Now the town council is looking for volunteers would would be happy to chat to those who could spare and hour or so a week to chat to those using the table in the indoor market.

"Please contact enquiries@oswestry-tc.gov.uk and they will put you in touch with the chatty café team," the spokesperson said.

