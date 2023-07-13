Junior doctors in Shropshire walk out on five-day national strike

The latest junior doctors strike was beginning this morning

Junior doctors were starting their five-day walkout at 7am, with Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, Princess Royal Hospital in Telford and the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, all set to be affected.

It is the longest strike yet in the ongoing dispute with the Government over pay, and concludes at 7am on Tuesday, July 18.

Local health bosses warned that "significant disruption" is expected, and have urged the public to “think wisely” during the action.

It will be followed by a strike from senior doctors and hospital consultants, from 7am on Thursday, July 20, until 7am on Saturday, July 22.

NHS Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin is encouraging people to use NHS 111 online if they are unsure on where to go, and to only attend an emergency department if it is “absolutely necessary”.

They said that advice was to make sure that care is “available to patients who need it”.

Alison Bussey, chief nursing officer at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Integrated Care Board, said: “During the industrial action, the NHS services and hospital services in particular, will be working really hard to keep important services like protect emergency treatment, critical care, neonatal care, maternity, and trauma open and running smoothly.

“However, we do know that the strike will mean that our elective or planned services - so our operations and outpatient appointments - will be affected.”

People have been contacted and advised if their appointment was to be cancelled – and people have been told to attend if they have not been notified of a cancellation.

A statement from NHS Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin said: "General practices, community pharmacies and minor injury units will remain open and will be there to help and support you.