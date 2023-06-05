Telford prostate cancer screening event set for later this month

Testing at a previous event in Telford

Shropshire Prostate Cancer Support Group is funding the test day which will be held on Monday, June 26, between 6pm and 9pm at Lawley Community Centre in Arleston Lane, Lawley.

The evening has been organised in conjunction with Lawley and Overdale Parish Council.

Dennis Briggs, chairman of the Shropshire Prostate Cancer group, encouraged men to come along and get tested.

He said that there are still 134 places left on the evening.

“Men over the age of 40 really should think about having a test,” he said.

The group aims to raise awareness of the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the UK.

One in eight men are diagnosed with prostate cancer in the UK, and the rate for Black and Asian men is one in four.

Mr Briggs said people need to book a place online to attend the event.

“There is no need to be nervous. I have one every year because I had prostate cancer 11 years ago. It’s better to get tested then be able to take action. Our motto is ‘Get tested, save your life’. "

Symptoms include having to get up in the night to go to the toilet, wanting to go excessively frequently and also having difficulty going.

People can visit mypsatests.org.uk to sign up.