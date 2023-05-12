Figures show just how many adults in Shropshire struggle with their weight

Fresh figures have shown the number of overweight adults in the county.

The figures from the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities have sparked calls for the government to make it easier, and cheaper to buy healthier food and drinks.

Also, the county's public health officials have revealed the efforts being taken to address obesity – and its impact on people's lives.

Liz Noakes, Telford and Wrekin Council’s Director of Public Health, has spoken of the authority's ambitions – and the importance of facilities like "affordable leisure centres, accessible outdoor gyms, encouraging active commuting and protecting our green spaces".

Meanwhile Shropshire Council's Assistant Director of Healthy Population, Paula Mawson, said the authority is looking to produce a brand-new 'healthier weight strategy'.

The data, which is broken down by local authority area, shows that two-thirds of adults in the Shropshire Council area were estimated as overweight or obese last year, with the figure standing at three-quarters in Telford & Wrekin.

For the Shropshire Council area an estimated 67.4 per cent of over 18 year olds were overweight or living with obesity in the year to November 2022.

That is up from 59.4 per cent in 2015-16 when the Sport England Active Lives survey began, which the data is based on.

In addition, an estimated 32 per cent of adults were obese – an increase from 18.6 per cent seven years prior.

For Telford & Wrekin the figures are actually higher, with 71.4 per cent of over 18s estimated to obese or overweight over the same period.

That number had risen from 66.6 per cent in 2015-16.

The number classed as obese was 32.4 per cent – up from 31.3 per cent, seven years before.

Katharine Jenner, the Obesity Health Alliance director, said: "These new figures cover a period during which the Government had a ‘oven ready’ obesity strategy that could have helped prevent the continued rise in obesity rates, yet failed to enact it, and now we are reaping the consequences.

"Our country is flooded with cheap, unhealthy, heavily processed food and billions is spent on marketing," she added.

"This Government must make it easier, cheaper and more appealing to buy healthier food and drinks, to help turn the tide on obesity."

Across England, 63.8 per cent of adults aged 18 years and over were overweight or living with obesity in 2021-22. It has increased slightly year on year since the survey began in 2015-16.

About 25.9 per cent of adults in the country were estimated to be living with obesity last year.

The figures also show that there a higher proportion of men were overweight or living with obesity, 69.1 per cent, than women 58.4 per cent.

The British Obesity Society said there are "huge concerns" with the growing proportion of overweight adults in the country, but added it is not surprising.

They added the increasing cost of living has also increased consumption of processed foods as they are "quick, cheap and convenient".

The charity said there should be "more emphasis on fixing the food environment and making the healthy choice the easy choice".

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said obesity costs the NHS around £6.5 billion a year and is the second biggest cause of cancer.

They added the Government is introducing restrictions on where less healthy food is placed in supermarkets, calorie labelling on menus, alongside working to make it easier for people to make healthy food choices.

"Trials of new obesity treatments and technologies are being backed by £20 million of government funding, and we will introduce restrictions banning adverts on TV for less healthy foods before 9pm, as well as paid-for adverts of these products online," they said,

Mrs Noakes, Telford and Wrekin’s Director of Public Health, said the authority was committed to helping people live healthier lives.

She said: "The triggers that increase our risk of obesity start from day one of a baby's life, and managing your weight can often be a lifetime struggle for many.

"This makes tackling obesity and reducing the number of people who are overweight a difficult task.

"A joined-up approach across all partners is required, and individuals must also take responsibility for their lifestyle too.

"To help people live healthier lives, we aim to build a borough where being healthy and active is easy, where there is good access to local services, facilities, and green open spaces.

"That means having affordable leisure centres, accessible outdoor gyms, encouraging active commuting and protecting our green spaces.

"Our healthy lifestyle advisors are also on hand to give people confidence, motivation and personalised advice to lose weight – for free.

"Expanding and scaling up our collaborative work with the local NHS, schools, and community groups will also help tackle obesity.

"This year, schools received a handy toolkit from us packed with resources to help school pupils be healthier and happier, and we provide targeted support to schools with higher levels of obesity.

"Working with our communities, we provide training and funding to allow communities to host events and activities our communities want.

"Telford's Big Walk week, an event put together by local volunteers and one we support, is due to start at the end of this month.

"We provide expertise and funding to ensure events like this are a success and encourage people to take up walking in our beautiful borough."

Meanwhile, Mrs Mawson, Assistant Director of Healthy Population at Shropshire Council said there were significant long-term benefits to maintaining a healthy weight.

She said: “At Shropshire Council, we are committed to supporting all of our residents to lead the healthiest lives that they can.

“As part of our commitment, we are undergoing a programme of engagement to understand the needs of our communities and the challenges that they face to achieve a healthier weight. This engagement will inform the development of a brand-new healthier weight strategy, which will be presented to the Health & Wellbeing Board for endorsement this Autumn.

“Additionally, our Healthy Lives Social Prescribing programme, delivered in partnership with the NHS and the voluntary sector, offers help and guidance for people who want to make a lifestyle change, such as achieving a healthier weight or becoming more active. The programme has been offered in Shropshire since 2017 and has helped a growing number of people to build supportive relationships and make sustainable changes.

“We know that the benefits of maintaining a healthy weight go beyond the immediate physical health improvements. It can also improve mental health and wellbeing, as well as preventing more serious health issues in the future.