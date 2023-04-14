Shropshire A&E waits worst in the country

The NHS has, for the first time, released data showing the extent of A&E delays for patients across the country – revealing the strain experienced by emergency departments in England during February.

For patients treated by Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin Integrated Care Board (ICB) the figure was the worst in the country – with 1,885 of the 8,740 patients who attended A&E in the county waiting more than 12 hours – a total of 21.6 per cent.

The only other ICB with more than 20 per cent of patients waiting more than 12 hours was Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.

The county’s admission figures all relate to emergency departments at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

The hospitals’ chief executive Louise Barnett said that performance was not where they wanted, but there are signs of improvement. Medical director John Jones also revealed that a review was under way to see the reasons behind a rise in the number of patients dying in A&E.

Responding to the latest national figures on A&E waiting times Alison Bussey, chief nursing officer, NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin said staff are putting in huge efforts to make sure people get the care they need.

She said: “I cannot emphasise enough how hard colleagues across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin are working together to improve the situation for patients.

“The figures reflect that our hospitals remain under severe pressure as a result of high levels of Covid and flu this winter, in both patients attending our A&Es and staff.

“Long A&E waiting times are complex issues and are a result of pressure on the whole health and care system. It’s not just one part of the health and care system that is affected, all elements are under immense pressure – primary and community care, secondary care and social care. We are sorry that patients are facing long delays as we continue to prioritise those with the most critical needs.

“Following investment and trialling new ways of working, recent weeks have shown some improvement in A&E waiting times despite significant pressures across the system.

“However, we recognise there is more for us to do as a system, and I am grateful to staff for their continued hard work in the face of sustained pressure.