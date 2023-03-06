Harry's House open to families with children affected by cancer

Sally Johnson, Chris Bristow from Shropshire Wooden Spoon and Steve Lewis, park manager

Shropshire's Harry Johnson Trust says the caravan will give children and their families the opportunity to get away and spend quality time with each other.

'Harry's House' can also be used by bereaved families and offers respite to local hospital medics.

The trust was founded in 2014 by Sally and Stephen Johnson following the death of their seven-year-old son, Harry, following a nine-month fight with double-hit non-Hodgkins lymphoma.

The trust raised £70,000 last year to fund the static caravan, which is based just over the Shropshire border at Gwernydd Hall Holiday Home Park in Newtown.