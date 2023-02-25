Shrewsbury ambulance hub expected to move in next four years

West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) has said finding a new base in Shrewsbury is its “top priority” from a development perspective.

Concerned parents, campaigners and politicians have raised worries over the proximity of the current Mercian Close base to Meole Brace School and The Priory School. Several reports have been made of children being hit by cars.

No ambulances have been involved in collisions with pedestrians in the West Midlands in more than three years, however people in the area are still worried about WMAS vehicles on emergency calls heading down Longden Road during busy school opening and closing times.

The lease on the Mercian Close base ends in 2027 and is not expected to be renewed. A site for a new ambulance hub in Shrewsbury has not yet been identified.

Craig Cooke, operational support service director for WMAS, attended a Shrewsbury Town Council meeting this week to provide an update.

He said: “I was pleased that councillors were so supportive of our plans to build a new hub in the Shrewsbury area. We welcome their offers to help us find the right location and work with us to ensure it meets the needs of the community in Shrewsbury and the rest of the county. These projects do take time, but replacing our current Shrewsbury hub is our top development project and we will do all we can to complete the work as soon as possible.”

Radbrook councillor Chris Lemon is “optimistic” about the latest development.

“You’ve got to think about where we are. About a year to 15 months ago they (WMAS) were still defending keeping the base at Sweetlake. I think we have moved on quite a bit from that, which is great.

“A new ambulance hub would be great for the paramedics too who work so hard.

“Craig Cooke and Becky Godfrey (senior operations manager at the Shrewsbury ambulance hub) came to the last Radbrook Road Safety meeting and I felt that was a sea change in the way the ambulance service is treating this issue.

“The only fly in the ointment is that Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin ICS will be involved in funding decisions. There has been friction between Shrewsbury Town Council and the ICS over the Shrewsbury Health Hub. I hope they take on board the ambulance service situation and that this is its top priority.