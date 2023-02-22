Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Learn life-saving skills at defibrillator training session after Shrewsbury gets four new machines

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyHealthPublished:

A community can learn life-saving skills at a defibrillator training session this week.

John Ingham, chair of the Belle Vue & Coleham Community Action Group, and Councillor Kate Halliday, outside The Prince of Wales pub in Shrewsbury with the new defibrillator
John Ingham, chair of the Belle Vue & Coleham Community Action Group, and Councillor Kate Halliday, outside The Prince of Wales pub in Shrewsbury with the new defibrillator

Four defibrillators were recently installed in the Belle Vue area of Shrewsbury after the community received cash from the National Lottery Community Fund.

This Thursday at the Shrewsbury Salvation Army in Salters Lane, there will be an expert from Med UK to provide training. The session will run from 7pm to 9pm.

Light refreshments will be provided.

The Belle Vue defibrillators are located at Lunts Pharmacy in Hereford Road, The Red Barn pub in Longden Road, The Prince of Wales pub in Bynner Street and The Cross Foxes pub in Coleham.

John Ingham, chair of the Belle Vue Community Action Group said: "We look forward to seeing you all there. Please spread the word."

Health
News
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News