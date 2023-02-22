Learn life-saving skills at defibrillator training session after Shrewsbury gets four new machines

John Ingham, chair of the Belle Vue & Coleham Community Action Group, and Councillor Kate Halliday, outside The Prince of Wales pub in Shrewsbury with the new defibrillator

Four defibrillators were recently installed in the Belle Vue area of Shrewsbury after the community received cash from the National Lottery Community Fund.

This Thursday at the Shrewsbury Salvation Army in Salters Lane, there will be an expert from Med UK to provide training. The session will run from 7pm to 9pm.

Light refreshments will be provided.

The Belle Vue defibrillators are located at Lunts Pharmacy in Hereford Road, The Red Barn pub in Longden Road, The Prince of Wales pub in Bynner Street and The Cross Foxes pub in Coleham.