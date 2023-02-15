Free blood pressure checks available when you do your shopping

Tesco blood pressure check, photo Daniel Lynch / Parsons Media

New research shows that people in the region are more likely to service their cars, 64 per cent and household boilers, 62 per cent each year than attend a routine medical examination - 37 per cent.

Pharmacies at Tesco stores in Shrewsbury and Telford are offering blood pressure checks.

Tesco is working with the British Heart Foundation to encourage more Shropshire people to routinely check their blood pressure, for free, at the supermarket’s network of in-store pharmacies, with thousands of appointments available. Based on NHS analysis, these appointments could help detect thousands of cases of high blood pressure and prevent hundreds of cardiovascular events like heart attacks and strokes.

The charity estimates that as many as five million adults are living with undiagnosed high blood pressure in the UK.

Jason Tarry, chief executive officer of Tesco, said: “Reducing high blood pressure is one of the biggest changes people can make to reduce their risk of heart attacks and strokes, but most people don’t realise that they can get their blood pressure checked for free, without an appointment, at an in-store Tesco pharmacy.

“This February, we have thousands of blood pressure checks available at our pharmacies in communities across the country, helping to make checking your blood pressure as simple as doing your weekly shop.”

Dr Charmaine Griffiths, Chief Executive at the British Heart Foundation, said: “Every week in the UK, around 4,000 people are admitted to hospital for a heart attack or stroke, with treatable high blood pressure contributing to many of these life-threatening events.

“This means the opportunity for a free blood pressure check could be one of the most valuable deals on offer when doing your weekly shop. It’s quick, easy and could even save your life.”

“At a time when the health service is under incredible strain, making blood pressure checks and health information readily available in places like Tesco supermarkets has the potential to help millions of people improve their health and prevent countless heart attacks and strokes.”

The research also found that 1 in 10 men have never had their blood pressure measured in their lifetime. Of those men, almost a third believe they only need their blood pressure checking if they have a medical condition or are taking medication.

The NHS estimates that during the next five years, blood pressure checks at local pharmacies could prevent over 5,000 heart attacks, more than 8,000 strokes and save over 4,000 lives.