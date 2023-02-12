Spectacular charity snowdrop walks return

The snowdrop walks return this coming weekend

The annual Lingen Davies Cancer Fund Snowdrop Walk is being held at the private Shropshire estate Winsley Hall, Westbury, by kind permission of June Whitaker.

The gardens and woodland of the historic property transform into a sea of white flowers at this time of year, and the gates will be open again to visitors on Saturday and Sunday, February 18 and 19.

Mrs Whitaker and her late husband Wolstan Whitaker have invited the cancer charity and supporters to enjoy the spread of snowdrops for many years, helping to boost funds to support patients going through treatment at The Royal Shrewsbury Hospital – and raise awareness about cancer in the wider community.

Tarrah Lewis, Fundraising and Volunteering Coordinator for Lingen Davies, said the snowdrops are at their absolute best this year and guests are in for a real treat.

She said: "We’re privileged that Mrs Whitaker opens her beautiful estate up for the enjoyment of our supporters. Not only will visitors be able to enjoy a stroll through the beautiful grounds, taking in all the pretty snowdrops, but they can make the most of a wide selection of homemade cakes too.

“We look forward to welcoming people along over the weekend to have fun, get out and enjoy this pretty spot, and raise much needed funds to support cancer patients."

Tickets are available in advance online at lingendavies.co.uk/news-events/events/snowdrop-walk-2 or on the gate. They cost £5 for adults, and under 12s go free.