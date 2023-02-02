Donation of bricks helps Midlands Air Ambulance headquarters construction

Midlands Air Ambulance chief executive Hannah Seabright inspecting the construction site

Ibstock Brick donated "a generous number of bricks" for the new facility in Cosford.

With construction of the airbase and headquarters underway, representatives from Ibstock Brick visited the site to mark their donation and the significant progress being made.

Four years in the planning, the charity's new airbase and headquarters will complement its existing air ambulance-led service across six Midlands counties to help some of the most critically ill and injured patients.

The headquarters will provide a new environment for crew and staff, including main offices, warehousing and storage and space for two aircraft and critical care cars to allow the charity to expand its service in the future.

The improved facilities, combined with an optimum location, will enable rapid despatch and coverage meaning quicker response times while its research and development space will increase clinical research, improve on the current training environment.

Martin Runc, national contract sales manager at Ibstock Brick, said: "Our business is at the heart of building so there couldn't be a more worthy beneficiary than a charity that provides lifesaving care. It was great to see first-hand the difference our donation has made, and I'll follow the progress at the new site with close interest."

Hanna Sebright, chief executive of Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, added: "We've been given a number of grants to support the construction of our new airbase. Therefore, the brick donation is greatly appreciated and means so much. Our sincere thanks go to the whole team at Ibstock Brick for their generous donation."