On your marks for Shrewsbury runner's 100-MILE challenge this weekend

James Morgan will be running 100 miles in less than 30 hours this weekend

Mr Morgan, a banking consultant at Lloyds by day, will be aiming to run 100 miles in under 30 hours in support of the charity Papyrus, which works to help young people at risk of suicide.

The challenge, which will take place around Shrewsbury, will begin at 6am on Saturday.

Mr Morgan has set out a five-mile lap of Shrewsbury which he plans to run from 6am to 6pm, before a two hour break to refuel, power nap, and shower, before getting on the trail again.

He said he hopes to complete the challenge in under 30 hours, adding: "Ideally 25 or 26 hours".

Mr Morgan started running to improve his mental health in 2014.

Since then he has completed 30 marathons and six 50K runs.

Through the events he has raised thousands of pounds for charities such as Mind, Children with Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer and others.

He said that on this occasion he was looking to support Papyrus.

"I want to bring attention to suicide prevention work in young people, who they support," he said.

"It is something that is not spoken about enough and it is a really important charity."

Asked how much of a benefit running has had on his own life, Mr Morgan said: "Massively. It has been an absolute game changer.

"Initially I started to help with my mental health issues and it just escalated from there into my full-blown hobby. I love it.

"I have been teetotal too for six years and that has helped with my mental health too. Before that I was in a real dark black hole and I have really re-invented myself over the last few years.

"I love running and love to do crazy distances and just want to help people with it.

"It just gives me something to focus on and challenge myself and train for."

To most people it would seem a crazy challenge but Mr Morgan said he could not wait to get started.

He said: "I am really excited, I just want to get going and get it done now."