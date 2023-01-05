Shrewsbury gym owner bucks trend as users tighten their purse strings

Jeff Anderson at Bodytech Health Club in Mardol, Shrewsbury

Jeff Anderson, the 62-year-old owner of the Bodytech Health Club in Mardol, Shrewsbury, has owned the gym for 25 years but says that he is managing to buck the trend by offering a pay-as-you-go system.

He said: "My experience with gyms is that people in Shropshire tend to be a bit sleepy when it comes to joining gyms to get over the festivities.

"Memberships usually pick up in the middle of January.

"We are doing more classes as people enjoy taking part in these.

"However, gyms generally have not recovered from the Covid-19 pandemic."

He added: "We are only operating at half the membership, as people have found alternative forms of exercise. They are now walking outdoors and using things such as rowing machines in their own homes.

"A lot of gyms are struggling or closing down. Fortunately, we have a coffee shop and that has boomed.

"However, we have been lucky and have introduced a pay-as-you-go system at £6-a-day. We have found that a lot of people prefer this and do not want to commit to a membership.

"We are also finding that after a time of using this system people want to become full members."

Frank Denwa, assistant manager of Anytime Fitness in Lower Claremont Bank, Shrewsbury, said: "We are in a good level state with a steady increase in membership.

"We do expect a boom in membership soon as people realise they need to counteract Christmas and and look to health and their mental health wellbeing. Many more people are seeking resistance training as this is more efficient and people spend less time in the gym for more results. This mainly involves weight training.

"Classes are popular and provide a social aspect and here at Anytime Fitness we are open 24 hours each day and all year round. Time is not an issue with us and people have full access at anytime.

"We have four members of staff and cameras providing a watch and alert system, with access to the police and fire brigade,