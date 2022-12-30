Paramedic stalwart's half-century saving lives with the ambulance service

Tony joined the ambulance service in 1972

Just over fifty years ago, on December 18, 1972, a 20-year-old Tony Hargreaves from Mold, Flintshire, joined the Welsh Ambulance Service.

Now, at 70, Tony is looking back over a happy and varied career after retiring on December 22.

Tony originally began his career as a ‘trainee ambulance man’ and has seen the organisation grow from the North Wales Ambulance service to the national service it is today.

He said: “I started as a ‘trainee ambulance man’ for five years before being promoted to ‘leading ambulance man’.

“Back then being an ‘ambulance man’ meant you did everything from emergency to non-emergency patient transport.

“In those days, there was no paramedic training, so we had to facilitate and organise study ourselves, which was done through the Institute of Certified Ambulance Personnel.

“I subsequently studied and passed the associate exam and the following year I studied for and passed the fellowship exam, which at the time was a prestigious and significant achievement."

Tony joined the ambulance service in 1972

Over the years, Tony has seen immense changes to the service, from uniform to vehicles and equipment.

He explained: “In my early years, we had very little equipment on the vehicles, mainly a box of bandages, some wooden splints and an O2 cylinder, so very basic.

“Around 1988, we were introduced to defibrillators and given cardiac training. It was a huge leap forward in emergency care.

“I find it hard to believe and wonder how we managed to do the job successfully before that.”

In 1991, Tony qualified as a paramedic, before accepting a role as a planning officer in the trust’s Patient Transport Service (PTS) before moving on again.

He said: “When I was in the PTS, I was approached to develop a transport service in North Wales, which would later become the Health Courier Service.

“I was very proud to have started that service from scratch, as it’s become a very important asset to the NHS.

“It was one of my favourite projects and jobs throughout my career, and I remained a manager there for 15 years.”

Tony was then seconded a role in the fleet department that was meant to only last a few months but turned into a few years.

The last phase of Tony’s career would see him join the Urgent Care Service and finally in 2014, the Non-Emergency Patient Transport Service (NEPTS) until his retirement.

He said: “One of the highlights of my career was in the 1980s when I received a commendation by the Wiltshire Police constabulary for attending a road accident.

“While I was on the way home from a holiday with my family, we came across an accident involving two vehicles, with one driver seriously injured and trapped in their car. The driver had sustained head, chest and serious leg injuries.

“Of course, it has to be remembered that in those days, mobile phones were not readily available, so I had to ask another passer-by to contact the emergency services, while I attempted to stem his haemorrhage with my first aid kit.

“I also received the commendation from Clwyd Health Authority recognising my dedication to the injured people, it was a very proud moment.

“I’ve had a very varied career with lots of highs and only some lows, and I’ve been very lucky and delivered 13 babies, an experience like no other.

“I’ve enjoyed what I’ve done and felt privileged to serve the people of North Wales.”

Tony celebrated his retirement with colleagues from his previous roles and those in NEPTS, along with his family, including his wife and three of his five grandchildren.

Tony celebrated his retirement on December 22 with his friends, family and colleagues

Karl Hughes, national operations manager for ambulance care, said: “It’s with great sadness that Tony has chosen to finally hang up his greens, but I wish him a great retirement - it’s truly well deserved.

“I really do think that the service and our patients have benefited greatly over the years from the hard work that Tony has put in. Tony is always a pleasure to be around, a true gentleman with a positive attitude and someone who always has a smile on their face."

Jason Killens, chief executive at the Welsh Ambulance Service, said: “I want to thank Tony for a massive five decades of service to Welsh communities.

“You will have positively touched the lives of thousands of people during your service and can rightly be proud of all that you have done.