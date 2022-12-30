Ambulance chiefs urge public to leave 999 calls for critically unwell or threat to life cases

The West Midlands Ambulance Service say on Friday they have taken more than 6,000 calls on the 999 and 111 lines.
"999 is for critically unwell patients and where there is a threat to life."
Their advice is to use NHS111 on line at http://111.nhs.uk if you have a less serious condition, speak to your GP or go to a pharmacist.
