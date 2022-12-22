County MP says 'brave' politicians needed to solve NHS crisis

Lucy Allan made the comments after the Health and Social Care Committee's session on the ambulance service

Lucy Allan, Conservative MP for Telford, quizzed ambulance chiefs and a union boss over issues affecting the sector as part of her role on Parliament's Health and Social Care Committee earlier this week.

During the meeting, one of the country's most senior ambulance officials, Daren Mochrie, chair of the Association of Ambulance Chief Executives, said he could not see the crisis improving in the coming weeks or months.

Following the hearing Ms Allan said: "Any politician who thinks more tax payer cash is the answer doesn’t understand the NHS."

Ms Allan said that "brave" politicians are needed to tackle the problems of the health service – which is the "biggest issue for any government".

She said: "What was clear from the committee session is that we now have whole system failure.

"Ambulance delays are due to increased unmet demand across the whole system.

"People cannot access their GP, so either they go to A&E or their condition deteriorates until it becomes an emergency.

"People experiencing surgery backlogs for hips and knees for example, if left untreated, experience more falls and injuries, often requiring emergency care.

"The lack of social care provision leads to delayed discharge from hospital and then ambulances back up outside.

"The system is overwhelmed and cannot cope. Staff are suffering and so are patients.

"I agree with colleagues, such as former Health Secretary, Sajid Javid, who say that there is no option but for fundamental change.

"People are paying more tax as more and more of their money is funnelled into the NHS, but they cannot get the basic care they need. I see this every day as a constituency MP.

"Any politician who thinks more tax payer cash is the answer doesn’t understand the NHS.

"We have to abandon tribal party politics when it come to healthcare and work cross party to find radical alternative models that operate more successfully than ours does, such as the models that operate in France or Germany.