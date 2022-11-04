Shropshire man makes pledge to find out why his mum died after alleged care home assault

Sheila Hartman

Shiela Hartman, aged 88, who was blind and living with dementia died in hospital on Sunday, October 2 a few hours after an alleged assault in which she sustained several injuries at a care home in Dunstable, Bedfordshire.

Police say a second woman, in her 90s, has been taken to hospital where she remains and enquiries to establish the circumstances are ongoing.

Sheila's son former journalist turned communication trainer Richard Uridge said: "I was able to hold her hand as she died, to tell her how much she was loved and also to promise her - and she was a remarkably practical woman – that we would do everything in our power to find out exactly what led to her death and what lessons might be learned from it at three levels: individual, corporate and societal."

Mr Uridge is in no doubt that the care system is under tremendous pressure, as his questions centre on whether there were enough staff to care for his mum, who had dementia, and others with the same condition. Some of his communication training clients are in the health sector who, he says are "saying the same things and are facing a serious winter of discontent."

The care home and the regulator the Care Quality Commission, are carrying out investigations into Ridgeway Lodge care home. It is run by Britain’s biggest care home operator HC-One.

As a resident of Shropshire Mr Uridge, aged 61, of Coreley, near Ludlow, is in no doubt that the same issues are affecting the care system in Shropshire, too. He has already been contacted by others who have concerns and says he welcomes examples, from Shropshire as he looks to fulfil the promise he made to his mum on her death bed.

Mr Uridge, who is married with two children, said: "I am determined to use my voice to try to make a difference on this.

"My mother used to say you are either an "oughta" or a "doer". It is now my motivating mantra, I am following her advice to be a do-er."

A spokesperson for Ridgeway Lodge care home said: “We have all been deeply shocked and saddened by the death of one of our residents and the circumstances surrounding their death. Our deepest condolences are with their family and loved ones at this extraordinarily difficult time.

"Given the circumstances involved, we are working hard to support colleagues and residents at the home who have been affected.

"We are also working closely with the relevant authorities and the police to establish the full facts of the matter. It would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”

A CQC spokesperson said: “We are aware of a serious incident at Ridgeway Lodge Care Home, following which a resident died. Our thoughts are with all those affected.

“We have worked with the local authority, police and HC-One, the provider of the home, in response to this.

“We are currently inspecting the home and we will publish our findings as soon as possible.

“In the meantime, we cannot comment further as the incident is subject to a police investigation.”