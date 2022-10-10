Events scheduled to shape the future of diabetes care in Shropshire

A patient undergoing a blood test for diabetes. Photo: Hugh Philpott/PA Wire

Diabetes UK is hosting the first of two events, at the Mercure Hotel, in Telford on Tuesday October 18. The second will be held at Shrewsbury Town Football Club's ground on Thursday, October 20.

The events will offer the opportunity for attendees to meet some of the Midlands Diabetes UK team, the local diabetes UK Group, as well as fellow people living with the conditions.

Key healthcare professionals and commissioners will also be on hand to answer questions and give an overview of local diabetes care and what the future holds for people living with or caring for someone with the condition.

Both events will run between 6pm and 8pm and booking is through the Eventbrite website.

Dr Nick White, chief medical officer at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said: “Diabetes occurs when there is too much glucose in the blood because the body cannot use it properly.

“There are an estimated 4.9 million people living with diabetes in the UK, and over 30,000 people here in Shropshire.

"If not managed well, both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes can lead to serious complications including sight loss, amputation, kidney failure and stroke. However, with the right treatment, knowledge and support, people can lead a long, full, and healthy life.

“Diabetes is a tricky condition, and support from both healthcare professionals and peers is very important. These local events provide an excellent opportunity for people with diabetes to engage with Diabetes UK. It’s important that decision-makers hear from people living with the condition to help shape services, now and for the future.”

Peter Shorrick, Diabetes UK midlands and east of England regional head, said: “There has never been a more important time to develop a deeper understanding of what care people with diabetes can expect.

“These two patient engagement events will give people with diabetes and their carers an opportunity to shape future services. Access to the right advice and healthcare support is key to reducing some of the complications associated with diabetes.

“I strongly urge anyone living with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes to attend these events.

"People with diabetes spend around only three hours with a healthcare professional every year, which is why it is so important that they gain the skills and confidence to cope with the daily demands of managing this complex condition.”