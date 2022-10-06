Shropshire painter helps fund music afternoon at care home and talks about her sister's dementia decline

Resident Jennifer Holbrook with her sister Angela Scott. Picture Mandy Jones

After the long months of lockdown, Pendine Park’s Hillbury Care Home in Wrexham opened its doors to The Adderbury String Quartet for an afternoon concert, much to the delight of residents and staff.

The performance was funded by talented artist Angela Scott from Sodylt Home Farm near Ellesmere who hosted a charity art exhibition in honour of her sister, 91-year-old resident and former Mayor of Knutsford Jenny Holbrook, who suffers with dementia.

The watercolour painter was joined by ceramist Caroline Pearce for the fundraiser, which netted more than £3,500 from the sale of 10 of Angela’s paintings while Caroline made a generous donation of £525.

The funds were split between Alzheimer’s Research and Hillbury Care Home, where Angela and Jenny’s niece, Rose Redgrave, daughter of the famous British sculptor, painter and poet, William Redgrave, helped organise an afternoon of music.

Jenny, 91, was diagnosed with dementia 10 years ago and has been living at the care home since March following her rapid decline in the first lockdown.

Angela said the music afternoon provided a much-needed boost to her sister and all the residents, who always respond positively to musical therapy.

“It was amazing, it really brought a smile to my face and I just thought to myself, this is just what people with dementia need,” said Angela.

“Jenny was really animated – it was lovely to see. One of the care workers got a lady up to dance and soon, another joined in. There was plenty of foot-tapping and everyone really seemed to enjoy it.

“Rose plays the viola and teaches as a professor at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire so she searched for a playlist that dementia sufferers could respond to.

“This was all funded from the paintings sold at the exhibition. It was really rewarding to be able to give something back to the carers and staff, who work so hard on behalf of the residents.

“It was especially lovely that Rose and Jenny could spend time together.”

Hillbury manager Cindy Cluttonsaid: “Music does make a huge difference to anyone suffering with dementia. We had a bit of a waltz and a few of the residents were tapping their fingers or feet.

“It’s been really difficult through Covid but we’re starting to bring entertainment in again now, especially music. It has huge benefits for mental health and seeing new faces is so important for our residents.

“Obviously the team did what it could during lockdown but it’s not the same as someone different coming in and presenting a new face."

Angela is also planning to hold art therapy classes with the residents.

In her younger days, Jenny lived a busy and active life. She was a former England Reserves Lacrosse player, Cheshire County tennis player and four times Mayor of Knutsford.

A lifelong teacher, Jenny wrote a book on the Art of Movement and Dance based on the Laban movement. She also held teaching positions in Wythenshawe in Manchester then in Canada and finally at West Sussex College.

“It has been a long and slow road as Jenny was diagnosed many years ago,” Angela said.