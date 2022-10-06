Shropshire nursing boss: Don't miss chance to nominate your hospital heroes

Shropshire's director of nursing Hayley Flavell

Don’t miss the opportunity to nominate your hospital heroes for the Public Recognition Award in our Trust’s Celebratory Awards.

There is still time to send in your nomination for a team or individuals who have provided outstanding care and an exceptional level of service above and beyond the call of duty.

The Public Recognition Award (in partnership with The Shropshire Star) is one category of our virtual staff awards which gives you, the valued members of our community, the chance to nominate those who you believe have been truly outstanding in their role. Click here to nominate – the closing date for nominations is Wednesday, October 12, so you don’t have long to get your nominations in. The Celebratory Awards will be held on Thursday, November 17.

Recognising the remarkable work of those at the Trust, Dr Waheed Arian who works in our emergency department, was a special guest on Desert Island Discs.

It was a fantastic interview with some great song choices – from Eminem to one from The Greatest Showman. He spoke about fleeing his country of birth, Afghanistan, before arriving in the UK as a 15-year-old refugee. Working his way through a succession of jobs, he gained his medical degree at Cambridge University before joining the NHS and the team here.

He has also founded his own charity, Arian Teleheal, to support medics in conflict-affected countries. In 2017 he won a UN Global Hero Award for his charity work.

Waheed, who has also told his story in his memoir In the Wars, has dedicated telling his story on Desert Island Discs to the NHS and his colleagues, who have helped him overcome his painful past and to realise his dream to give back. Such moving words, and if you would like to listen to his interview the link is available here.

Another area of our work that we are proud of is our work with veterans and reservists at our Trust. We recognise the added value employing veterans and reservists has to us as an organisation. With them comes the values and standards necessary to deliver high quality care to our patients.

Our Trust retained its Silver Employer Recognition Award (ERS) for its commitment to support Armed Forces and Rhia Boyode, our Director of People & Organisational Development (OD), recently joined other organisations from across the region at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire to receive our award. It was an honour to be there and we are now striving for the gold award.

This Sunday, October 9, we will be holding a gathering of remembrance event for families who have suffered pregnancy loss or the death of a baby.

The event, which is held every six months, is the first to be resumed following a pause due to Covid-19. It provides the opportunity for families to gather and commemorate the lives of their babies and is open to families of all faiths and beliefs. Saturday also marks the start of Baby Loss Awareness Week.

The remembrance event will consist of readings and reflection, and representatives from across our Maternity Services and local communities will be in attendance.

Children are welcome and activities will be available throughout the gathering for them.

The remembrance event will be held at Admaston House on Wellington Road, TF5 0BN.

For more details, including the service time, please email sath.bereavementmidwives@nhs.net.