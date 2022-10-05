Pharmacists and GPs can work together to provide community healthcare says MP

Helen Morgan with staff from Rowlands Pharmacy and representatives of the industry

The Lib Dem MP was welcomed at Rowlands Pharmacy in Wem on Monday, where staff demonstrated the role the pharmacy plays in providing NHS care, support and advice.

Helen Morgan MP said: “Community pharmacy is a critical part of access to NHS services. Pharmacies are here to help and should be the first port of call for many ailments.

“They are there to help, but we need more investment in community pharmacy in order to alleviate pressure on other parts of the NHS.

“Community pharmacy is particularly important in places like North Shropshire where access to a GP can often be difficult. We need our GP and pharmacy teams working side-by-side to provide the healthcare services our communities need.

“Our pharmacy team in Wem does a fantastic job, but could do so much more with sufficient government investment”.

Karen Stainthorpe, branch manager and pharmacist at Rowlands Wem, said: “We take great pride in supporting our local community with its healthcare needs. We are the third pillar of NHS patient access to healthcare alongside our GP and A&E colleagues. We do much more than dispense medication: we help people live longer and healthier lives from illness prevention to long-term pharmaceutical care. We are here to help with all your healthcare needs and concerns.

“With the flu season underway we strongly encourage local people in and around Wem to get their jab to protect themselves, their family and their community. People can book an appointment at www.rowlandspharmacy.co.uk.”