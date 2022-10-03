Chance to vote for your Shropshire hospital heroes

Gill Joseph receives last year's award form Shropshire Star editor Martin Wright

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which runs the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) and the Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford, will hold its virtual staff awards on Thursday, November 17.

For the second year running, the Trust has teamed up with the Shropshire Star to ask members of the public to nominate teams or individuals who have provided outstanding care and an exceptional level of service above and beyond the call of duty.

To nominate, visit trustawards.co.uk/nominate-2022 and select The Shropshire Star Public Recognition Award from the nominee categories. A shortlist will be drawn up from all of the nominations, followed by a public vote, so you can choose the winner. The closing date for nominations is Wednesday, October 12.

Louise Barnett, chief executive at SaTH, said: “We are delighted to be hosting our virtual Celebratory Trust Awards on 17 November. This is an exciting opportunity to celebrate the incredible achievements of colleagues and teams over the last year, of which there have been many.

“I would like to say a big thank you to the Shropshire Star for teaming up with us once more to launch our Public Recognition Award, which will give you, the valued members of our community, the opportunity to nominate individuals or teams who you believe have been truly outstanding in their role.

“This award, together with our other awards, reflect the huge diversity of what my colleagues do, day in and day out, to support and protect our local community. They will highlight the incredible work and dedication made across our trust. They will also recognise the hard work made by our partners including volunteers and fundraisers.

“The Public Recognition Award is an incredibly important one because the winner will be nominated, and voted for, by you, members of the public, who are the reason we do what we do.

“Your support for our staff and hospitals over the last year has been amazing - thank you.”

Last year's winner of the award was Gill Joseph the Matron for Ward 25, Day Surgery Short Stay and Outpatients at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

She was nominated by the wife of a patient for being a ‘lifeline’ to her husband while visiting was suspended because of Covid-19.