Last chance for unpaid carers' payment

Cllr Sian Cox

Applications for the Unpaid Carers Financial Support Grant have reopened with the county council urging anyone who has not already applied, to make a claim.

The £500 payments, funded by Welsh Government, are being made in recognition of the increased financial pressures many unpaid carers have experienced during the Covid-19 pandemic, and to help with some of the additional costs they have incurred.

Those applying must live in Powys, care for someone for at least 35 hours a week and have a low income.

They must be in receipt of Carer’s Allowance on March 31, 2022 or have been retrospectively awarded Carer’s Allowance for that date.

Unpaid carers can apply online via Powys County Council’s website.

Councillor Sian Cox, Powys County Council’s Cabinet Member for a Caring Powys, said: “We have been advised by Welsh Government that this will be a final chance for unpaid carers who are in receipt of Carer’s Allowance to apply for this additional support.

“We believe as many as 1,400 Powys residents could be eligible to receive the £500. We know that many unpaid carers are struggling to keep their heads above water financially and we want to make sure that all of them know about any extra financial and other support they might be entitled to, and to help them apply for it."