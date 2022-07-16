Cyclists in the saddle for cancer charity

Dave Williams, Paul Bennett and Tim Smith

Henshalls Group, which has offices in Newport and Shrewsbury, is supporting this year’s Pedal The Borders event on Sunday, which gives riders the chance to choose a 50km or 100km route.

The event travels through incredible scenery on the borders of Shropshire and Powys, and around Lake Vyrnwy, and this is the second year it has taken place.

Dave Williams, from Henshalls, said: “As a keen cyclist myself, this is a great event to be part of and we’re very pleased to be offering sponsorship support this year.

“The fact that we get the opportunity to ride together through such an amazing landscape and raise important charity cash at the same time is a wonderful feeling.”

The inaugural Pedal The Borders event was held in 2021 and the concept was born and grown by Mark Harris who is the managing director of The Business Company.

He’s also a keen cyclist and benefited from local cancer support services a number of years ago.

The ride will start and finish at Aico Ltd’s headquarters in Oswestry, another local business throwing its support behind the fundraising efforts.

The company is a dedicated supporter of the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund and in the years they have worked together, their partnership has helped to raise over £50,000 to help cancer services for people in Shropshire and Mid Wales.

Aico has organised activities and a medal ceremony back at its HQ for the cyclists who complete the challenge, and they will also get the chance to pose for a photo with triple Olympic gold medallist cyclist Ed Clancy.