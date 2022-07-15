Market Drayton firm installs defibrillator to support residents

Lucy Greenall and Michael Dauscha from AR Richards, Market Drayton, with the new defibrillator they have had installed

A.R.Richards, based just outside Market Drayton, is a skip hire company working between Shropshire and Staffordshire.

The company has been very busy this year with its community efforts, having just completed its final trip to Poland to deliver donated goods to Ukrainian refugees.

Now, the company has installed a community defibrillator at its site on Bensite Warrant Road, Stoke Heath, for people to use should they need it.

Lucy Greenall, marketing assistant at A.R.Richards said: "At A.R.Richards, we are in possession of two defibrillators, one located on our Bensite site, TF9 2JJ, and our Warrant Hangar site, TF9 2JH.

"The defibrillators can provide lifesaving equipment in the event of a cardiac arrest, with our defibrillator at our head office site (Bensite) being accessible 24/7, with the other (Warrant Hangar) being open Monday to Friday 7am to 6pm and Saturday from 7am to1pm.

"As a company, we feel as if it is important to help the local community in any way possible, and with the new investment of an AED, this is just one of the ways we are trying to continuously aid the community around us.