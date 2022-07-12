'No critical incident' for ambulance service as dozens wait for ambulances

West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) has said it is at REAP level 4 - which the service considers "extreme pressure".

This afternoon there have been 18 ambulances waiting outside Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, with longest delay being almost seven-and-a-half hours. At one stage there were 43 cases of people waiting for an ambulance.

It comes after reports in the Health Service Journal (HSJ) suggested all 10 ambulance trusts, including WMAS, were in a "critical incident".

A WMAS spokesman said: "The HSJ are not correct. We are at REAP level 4, but that is not a critical incident. Equally, we have not called a critical incident, though some ambulance trusts have

"We do currently have 18 ambulances outside the two hospitals - 13 at RSH and 5 at PRH. "The longest delay at RSH is currently 7hrs 26mins.

"There are 43 cases outstanding, the longest of which is 11 hours."

The service's nursing director Mark Doherty recently pinpointed August 17 as the "Titanic moment", when ambulances won't be able to pick up patients.

WMAS chief executive Anthony Marsh told Shropshire ambulance campaigner Darren Childs: "The situation in the county remains very serious."

Mr Childs said: "There are no crews available anywhere across the region to respond to these waiting cases. Action is needed now. We are going over the cliff edge in Shropshire.