The Welsh Government grant of £500,000 was awarded to Powys County Council for six public facilities in Knighton, Llandrindod Wells, Llanwrtyd Wells and Rhayader

In Llandrindod Wells the Lakeside toilet block and the Station Crescent block will be transformed.

Town clerk Jane Johnston told a recent town council meeting; “We will be incorporating a Changing Places Toilet within the Station Crescent block which will be the first in Powys within a council block.

“This will give free access to facilities for those with more specific needs.

“A full project plan is now being developed with all refurbishments to be completed before March 31 2026.

“The Lakeside Toilet block will be managed by Powys County Council as these fall under that authority’s ownership.”

The plans are likely to include disabled facilities being improved, redecoration, baby changing stations added as well as plans to install solar PV panels where possible, to help reduce energy costs – with water harvesting systems also added to ensure the facilities are more self-sustainable.

In other news, Ms Johnston said work has now been completed on a new fence around the Tremont Park Leisure and Nature Park.

She said: “The Town Council inherited this piece of land which was developed into a play and nature park and have now carried out this additional work to secure the site.”

The town council will also be installing a new public access defibrillator between Glan yr Afon and the new Maes yr Afon estate along Ithon Road soon.

It will be in partnership with Hall Associates the developers of the new estate.

The council’s town caretaker has now freshened up the five public benches in the High Street Car Park which fall under the ownership of Powys County Council.

The benches had become really shabby and are now looking fresh.