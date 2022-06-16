Doctors urge public to 'get themselves checked' in screening push

Patients and members of the public are being encouraged to schedule regular check-ups with their doctor's practice to help catch the early signs of cancer.

Although the message during the week of June 20 to June 24 is about cervical screening, tying into a national campaign, it will also focus on the need for bowel and breast screening checks.

The week aims to raise awareness of the importance of regular screenings and help banish any concerns that people might have about getting themselves checked.

To spread the message, two pop-up events are set to take place on June 22 at The Anstice in Madeley, Telford, and on June 23 at Tesco Extra in Harlescott, Shrewsbury.

Both events will take place between 10am and 4pm.

Doctors, cancer specialists and healthcare professionals will be available to offer informal advice and guidance on how to book a screening, what to expect, as well as provide the opportunity to have a blood pressure check.

Doctor Jess Harvey, GP and clinical lead for South East Shropshire, said: “I cannot stress enough the importance of regular screening checks and how these help in the early detection of cancer.

"According to national statistics, UK screening programmes for cervical, bowel and breast cancer save an estimated 9,000 lives each year.

"Screening saves lives, it really is as simple as that.

“The decision to pull together our own local screening campaign came about to spread this very important message and to help people overcome any hesitancy they may have about attending a screening.

“There really is absolutely nothing to worry about when attending a screening appointment as GPs or healthcare professionals are only concerned in checking the overall health of people and picking up on any signs that might need further investigation.

“If we check ourselves regularly, we stand a better chance of catching illnesses quicker and making full recoveries.

“Health checks are available, free-of-charge, to help detect cervical cancer, bowel cancer and breast cancer, and I would encourage everyone to take them up.