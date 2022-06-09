Online meeting to discuss 'temporary' halt to Shropshire mobile breast screening service

A consultant analysing a mammogram. Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust will be hosting an online public workshop meeting later this month to give residents the chance to have their say.

A spokesman for SaTH said: "This proposed change in service is temporary and we plan to return with the mobile screening unit to Market Drayton and Bridgnorth in Spring 2025."

They add: "This will allow us to make the most efficient use of all available capacity in terms of staffing and resources.

"Our Breast Screening programme is important to identify those women with undiagnosed breast disease and initiate a timely treatment plan, so it’s essential that we clear the backlog of appointments following covid 19."

They say as with any proposed change of service, they are seeking the views of their communities and service users before any decision is taken by the Trust Board.

"We have already started this process engaging with GPs and local authorities, and welcome all feedback," they add.

The free online event will be held between 6 and 7pm on Friday, June 24.