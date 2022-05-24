Notification Settings

Date set for hospitals' online monthly update event

By David Tooley

Residents will be able to go behind the headlines to find out what's happening at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust.

Royal Shrewsbury Hospital A&E stock
The Community Cascade events are given by a senior member of staff at SaTH, and there will be opportunity to ask questions.

Taking place on Wednesday, June 8, it will take place within days of the update being given to staff at the trust.

Meetings are held online using Microsoft Teams and joining information will be sent out in advance of the meeting to those people who sign up.

It will take place from 11am to 12 noon on Wednesday, June 8.

Tickets for the free event are available from the Eventbrite website.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

