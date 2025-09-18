The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which runs Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) and Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford, is the first trust in the country to start using 'Liberty' technology developed by the health-tech firm Entia.

Liberty is the world’s first at-home full blood count analyser.

It provides an opportunity to reduce unnecessary hospital visits and the potential for earlier detection of complications for cancer patients.

Shaun Davies MP with Entia's founder and CEO Dr Toby Basey-Fisher

Right now, the device is enabling cancer patients in Telford and wider Shropshire to safely monitor their blood levels from the comfort of home, reducing the need for frequent hospital visits and helping to ease pressure on NHS services.

Dr Laura Pettit, a consultant at SaTH, said the technology could be rolled out to other hospitals.

She said: "Liberty has reduced the burden on GP surgeries, phlebotomy services, and hospital blood test clinics. It allows patients convenience and autonomy, and I think that this could be expanded and rolled out to other trusts."

Telford’s Labour MP Shaun Davies has praised SaTH for being the first in the country to adopt the technology, and he met with Entia's CEO and founder Dr Toby Basey-Fisher following its launch in the county.

He said: "I’m incredibly proud that our local NHS trust is leading the way by being the first in the country to roll out this pioneering approach to at-home cancer care. It brings comfort, dignity and vital support to patients and their families.

"It’s also a real example of how technology can help us build a stronger, more resilient NHS for the future.”

During the meeting Mr Davies said he had raised questions about the process of getting the innovation into the NHS, highlighting the need to cut red tape, support modernisation, and make it easier for businesses to bring forward new technologies that keep the UK at the forefront of healthcare innovation.

Dr Basey-Fisher said: "The cost of cancer care isn't just driven by the treatment itself, but also by an inefficient system of care management.

"We created Liberty to be a critical tool for making cancer care smarter and more sustainable. We’re empowering patients and, in doing so, enabling the NHS to build a more resilient system for the decades to come."

Speaking after the meeting, Mr Davies added: “We know our local NHS is under real pressure, particularly in delivering cancer services. I hear every day from constituents about the challenges they face which is why I was so keen to meet with Entia and see first-hand what this means for patients in Telford.

"The adoption of Liberty directly supports the Government’s vision for a modern NHS that embraces technology, shifts care closer to home and takes a more proactive approach to health which are all key priorities set out by the Health Secretary. Giving people the ability to manage their treatment from home, where they feel safest and most comfortable, is the kind of innovation we must embrace.”