Sister of man rescued from River Severn campaigns for suicide prevention

The River Severn in Shrewsbury

Sophie Moore, from Shrewsbury, is taking action after her brother was rescued from the river near Frankwell Bridge last Saturday, April 30.

Thankfully, a member of the Shrewsbury Canoe Hire team and members of the public teamed up to rescue him, and he is now receiving support for his mental health after family members clubbed together. Sophie said that support on social media for her brother since the incident has given him a lift as his recovery begins.

Following the traumatic incident, Sophie felt compelled to do something to support people who are struggling and may take the same path as her brother. She is hoping to fund signs on bridges in Shrewsbury, directing people to mental health support services. She is also keen to work on wider campaigns on mental health and river safety.

Sophie's brother is one of several people to have been rescued from the river in the last six weeks. Sadly, two young men - Toby Jones, 31, and Nathan Fleetwood, 21 - died after falling into the river in Shrewsbury.

Sophie said: "Thankfully, my brother was rescued out of the water by a member of Shrewsbury Canoe Hire. Members of the public dragged my brother from the water. Some got in the water themselves to save him.

"A very kind woman undressed him and wrapped him up in her own clothes. I can speak for all of my family when I say we will be forever grateful to everyone who helped rescue him and allow him another chance to find peace."

She added: "Since this happened as you can imagine it has turned our worlds upside down - and I've decided to try and do my best to make even the smallest change that may save someone's life.

"I have contacted Shropshire Council and have requested to put permanent signs up, preferably on every bridge in Shrewsbury. These signs will have numbers for local help, as opposed to call centre helplines. This may save people's lives. The money raised will also be going towards running a campaign in suicide prevention in relation to the River Severn in Shrewsbury. This will include not only help for those in need, but also valuable advice for the general public.

"For a town with so many sad and unfortunate river deaths, something clearly needs to change. And my experience with my brother is that there is simply not enough information for local help readily available."

So far more than £400 has been donated to Sophie's campaign. To donate, visit gofundme.com/f/emergency-help-signs-on-shrewsbury-bridges