Fundraising team has sights set on England's highest mountain to help eye patients in Shropshire

Members of the team who took on Snowdon

Doctors, nurses, nurse injectors, optometrists, secretaries and administrative staff from SaTH, which runs the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and the Princess Royal Hospital in Tlford, will be climbing Scafell Pike, 978 metres above sea level, in the Lake District on April 30.

It is their second expedition. Their first trek to Snowdon, Wales, raised around £4,000 and SaTH’s Medical Retina team, led by Consultant Ophthalmologist Devaki Nayak along with senior Ophthalmology colleagues Prasad Rao and Lakshika Perera, is hoping to hit a target of £10,000 this time. They will be joined by Ophthalmology Manager Andrew Evans to raise the team spirit.

The fundraisers are keen on obtaining additional equipment to improve detection of sight threatening conditions, provide early treatment to prevent blindness and improve the prognosis for vision in every patient.

They are particularly focused on conditions that lead to blindness such as Macular Degeneration, Diabetic Retinopathy, Retinal Vein Occlusion and many more. Improvements here will help patients to maintain vision and independence by achieving quality of vision and hence quality of life.

The trekkers are hoping to tackle the third and final peak – Ben Nevis – in July.

Julia Clarke, Director of Public Participation at SaTH, said: “The team did a fantastic job raising money after conquering Snowdon and we wish them luck with their Scafell Pike challenge.

“Early diagnosis and shorter waiting times lead to earlier treatment which will save sight.

"Raising funds will help buy additional equipment. Multiple fundraisers are being organised by the team to achieve their goal.”

Around 58,000 appointments a year are currently provided by the department.