Delayed report into Shropshire maternity scandal to be published by end of month

Royal Shrewsbury Hospital is one of two hospitals run by SaTH

The report into failings in care at Shrewsbury and Telford hospitals should have been published on March 22 but the date was pushed back last week.

Now the maternity expert behind the inquiry, Donna Ockenden, has written to families affected by the investigation to say that it will be published on March 30.

She wrote: "I usually do not write to you on a Friday, however I felt it was really important that I keep you updated after my last letter informing you that the publication of the final report was delayed.

"I am very aware, having heard from so many of you that this delay has caused a great deal of distress. As you know the delay was outside of the control of my team and I, but I am very sorry for this.

"We have now confirmed a date of Wednesday 30 March for the publication of our final report, which will take place both in Parliament and Shrewsbury.

"We have been in contact with the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) on an ongoing basis to achieve this new date.

"I know you have all been patiently waiting for the final report and I want to thank you for your continued support. I will write to you shortly with more information on arrangements for publication. "

The report is the second of its kind by Mrs Ockenden and is expected to detail findings from nearly 1,900 cases at the two main hospitals in Shropshire, which are run by Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH).

The first report examined 250 cases and was published in December 2020.