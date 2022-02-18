'This is not a blip': Shropshire hospitals' situation mustn't become the norm - campaigner

Gill George, chair of Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin Defend Our NHS

Gill George, from Shropshire Defend our NHS, described the situation at Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust as "extraordinary", and asked for politicians across the county to unite behind a call for funding to pay for more staff.

She said: "The whole system is grinding to a halt. Ambulances are queuing for hours outside our A&Es at the Royal Shrewsbury and the Princess Royal – because there’s no room in A&E.

"A&E is full because there aren’t enough hospital beds to enable patients to be transferred out of A&E. Patients can’t be discharged from hospital because community services have been cut and because social care is in crisis. And our ambulances are off the road, of course, because they’re stuck in a queue outside A&E. GPs are left desperately trying to prop up a failing system.

"This isn’t a blip. This is an emergency. A critical incident is a big deal; a formal declaration by an NHS organisation that it can’t provide critical services, that patients may be harmed, that the environment may not be safe. Two critical incidents in a single week is extraordinary. This cannot happen. This cannot be seen in any way to be acceptable or normal."

Mrs George said the situation is letting down both staff, and patients.

She also rejected suggestions that the 'Future Fit' reorganisation of hospitals will solve the issues.

Mrs George said: "At this stage, the solution must be political. The NHS in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin has an urgent need for funding, for a workforce plan and practical workforce support, and for a model of care that’s based on patient need instead of shoving through cuts for NHS England.

"Will our MPs back this? This isn’t about party politics. It’s about saving the lives of their constituents."

Telford MP Lucy Allan said that she and her colleagues across Shropshire have been in discussions with hospital management over the situation.

"The county’s MPs are working closely with the trust management to ensure they have the support they need during this difficult period," said Ms Allan.

"As Covid cases continue to fall and staff absences reduce, management expect capacity constraints to improve.

"MPs will continue to keep a close eye on the situation.”

Shrewsbury & Atcham MP Daniel Kawczynski voiced frustration at the lack of progress on the Future Fit reorganisation of the county's hospitals, blaming Telford & Wrekin Council for stalling progress on the plan.

He said: "There two incidents are the fruits of, I am afraid, Shaun Davies and Telford & Wrekin Council taking on 300 local surgeons for the last seven years.

"Their inability and refusal to understand, recognise and respect the interdependence we have amongst one another in Shropshire and Mid Wales has led to a massive delay in Future Fit.

"Eight years of massive spiralling costs and lack of investment. £312m, Philip Dunne and I have secured for the trust, so when Mr Davies criticises the situation I am very disappointed that he does not recognise the part he and Telford council have played in holding a gun to the head of the CCG to prevent this investment from coming.

"The log jam we have had in the last few years is in stark contrast to other areas of the UK that have set aside political differences, understood the bigger picture and understood the need to work cross-party, cross-county with the Department of Health for investment."

Mr Kawczynski's comments came after Councillor Davies called for government action to support under-pressure hospital staff.

Councillor Davies said: "This is not normal. A critical incident is by definition where the NHS cannot guarantee patient safety. That is a very critical and serious concern. To have one is significant but two in a week is almost exceptional, and what we need to see is urgent support for the health and social care system in Shropshire, and that has to come in some form of money and help from the government.

"This is a health system under significant pressure and it has been for some time."

He added that the situation was taking its toll on staff at the hospitals, saying: "From what I have been told morale is very low. They have had a pandemic to deal with in the past couple of years, but even before the pandemic there was a lot of pressure.