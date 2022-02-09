Shropshire Armed Forces' Outreach programme returns with face-to-face meetings

Armed Forces veteran Richard looks forward to meeting up with others

The Outreach programme, which began in 2019, works with the service charities and organisations, but was affected by the pandemic and has been limited to virtual meetings.

Organisers are looking forward to restarting community face-to-face meetings, supporting current and former military personnel and their families.

Sarah Kerr, Shropshire Council armed forces outreach support co-ordinator, said: “The sessions across the county offer a space for veterans to socialise with like-minded people, as well as offering the opportunity to access mental health and wellbeing support for those who may require it.

“The virtual meetings have been a great success, but I am sure everyone will be glad to meet up and see some old faces as well as welcoming some new ones.”

Richard, an army veteran, has benefitted from the Outreach programme and said: “Last year I found myself in hospital, my marriage had ended and I was staying with a friend in Bridgnorth.

"I wasn’t in a good place. A porter at hospital mentioned Outreach to me and asked if he could pass on my details, and I am so pleased.

“I have PTSD and suffered injury when I was serving, but since I have been coming here I have been able to access so much information.

“I have discovered information about my service pension, the benefits I am eligible for and I have now moved to a flat in Shrewsbury.

"I am getting help and support for my health issues and the Outreach group has given me a safe space. I am with like-minded people who understand that I am getting better, but there are still areas I am working on.”

Councillor Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council’s armed forces covenant champion, added: “The Armed Forces Covenant recognises the value that veterans contribute to our businesses and our country.

"Through initiatives such as Outreach, we will ensure our ex-service personnel can meet up in a safe and comfortable environment, and we can help them access all of the support they may need.”