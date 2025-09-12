Public asked to vote for Shropshire hospital heroes ahead of trust awards ceremony

Members of the public had the chance earlier this summer to nominate their hospital hero for the award.

The Public Recognition Award recognises teams or individuals who have made a remarkable contribution and show exceptional compassion and dedication in their role.

Three finalists have been shortlisted, and it is now over to the public to choose their winner.

People have until 12pm noon on Friday, October 3, to cast their vote online.

Jo Williams, chief executive at SaTH, which manages both Princess Royal Hospital in Telford and Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, said: “The Public Recognition Award is a very special award. To be shortlisted is an esteemed honour, as nominations are made by our patients and members of our community, based on their personal experiences with our services.

“This award celebrates the exceptional dedication and commitment of our colleagues and teams. I have personally witnessed their passion, hard work, and unwavering focus on quality and patient experience. It was heartwarming to see so many nominations for this category.

“I would like to take this moment to extend my heartfelt best wishes to our three finalists, all of whom are incredibly deserving. Thank you for your outstanding work and the dedication you show in your roles. Your efforts truly make a difference.”

The finalists for the Public Recognition Award are as follows:

Hollie Aiston, oncology clinical nurse specialist

Hollie Aiston

Hollie’s nominations read: “Hollie cared for my dad when he was on the oncology ward last year. From the minute he was admitted she did everything she could to make him comfortable and get him the treatment he needed. Due to the warmth and care she showed Dad, he trusted her implicitly and felt safe in her care. He knew he was dying and was confident that Hollie would help him cope. As did we. She held his hand, got down to his level and took the time to show she cared. Hollie is an incredible nurse, and we are so thankful that she was there for us all.”

“Hollie is an outstanding nurse - there’s no one more kind, supportive and caring - a credit to the service.”

“I am nominating Hollie for this award for her outstanding, caring and amazing work she has done in the last few months of my mum’s life. Always comforting her, ensuring she is taken care of. Always thinking of others and being a special friend. Available all day and night for any needs alongside being there for her final moments for her and her family. We are eternally grateful. Thank you!”

Colin Lamb, plaster cast technician

Colin Lamb

Colin’s nominations read: “Mr lamb is a compassionate and caring professional. I truly believe he should be recognised. When I was feeling at my lowest 18 months down the line out of plaster, it was an utter privilege to be treated by him. He was very respectful of me and his staff – a truly smashing person. He definitely deserves this recognition.”

“Colin’s patient care must be recognised. He is very kind and concerned about every patient. He is totally outstanding and a total asset to the NHS. His job is as important as any – he is one in a million.”

Dr Moulik and team, diabetes

Dr Moulik and the team

Dr Moulik and team’s nominations read: “I would like to express my sincere appreciation to Dr. Moulik whose kindness and dedication to diabetic patients, particularly those on insulin pumps, have made a significant impact. He has successfully established a team that facilitates easy access to care and has created a Facebook group to ensure continuous communication outside of regular hours. Thanks to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for having such a wonderful and dedicated doctor on their team. I believe he truly deserves this award for his exceptional service and commitment to his patients.”

“I was one of three patients who first started insulin pump therapy at the Hummingbird Centre in the direct care of Dr Moulik and his team. In those first days, getting your pump settings correct is difficult but he kept in daily contact to ask about blood glucose levels and adjusted the insulin quantity accordingly. This included phone calls throughout the night, and he still did his ‘day’ job! We are now a group of over 300 on insulin pump therapy and still his care and attention goes above and beyond the normal standard of care. He is by far the most caring, understanding, professional and determined person I know. My life has changed so much with an insulin pump and that is down to him and his team.”