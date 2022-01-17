Help for those facing online health appointments

Help available for online health appointments

With funding from the North Powys Wellbeing Programme, two Digital Facilitators have been appointed to provide advice and support to people attending online video appointments.

The new service in Powys is being highlighted as part of the Welsh Government’s Help Us Help You campaign.

Cath Quarrell, Service Development Manager with Powys Teaching Health Board said: “We understand that not everyone is used to using the technology that, for many of us, has become part of our working world since the onset of the pandemic. But, thanks to the NPWB funding, we’ve been able to invest in support staff to guide people through this process, helping them log onto the video session using the technology they have.”

“Within the services which we are supporting, we’ve seen the percentage of missed appointments reduce from some 20 per cent down to around three per cent. The way you access NHS services has changed but we are still here for you and video consultations can keep you safe,."

Owen Hughes is Head of the health board’s Pain and Fatigue Management Service. He said: "The average Powys resident has a round-trip of 37 miles to access healthcare – if you’re experiencing the effects of long-term pain or chronic fatigue this can feel much further, not to mention the cost and time involved in attending appointments. Anything that helps us overcome these challenges is good news for individuals – especially if it helps us to reduce our carbon footprint at the same time.”