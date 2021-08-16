Shropshire charity urges people to have their say on plans to raise the age for free prescriptions

A charity in Shropshire is urging people to make their voices heard about the Government’s proposed plan to raise the age for free prescriptions.

On July 1 the Government launched a consultation to move the age for free prescriptions from 60 to state pension age.

Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin is warning that this could leave thousands of older people in the county struggling to afford the prescriptions they need.

The charity says it strongly opposes the plan and has concerns about the lack of awareness surrounding the consultation process.

Heather Osborne, chief executive of Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin, said: “There is little known about this consultation, we need to make people aware of the Government’s proposal to raise the age of free prescriptions.

"Older people in our county who are just above the threshold for benefits on low incomes are already struggling to make ends meet.

"Raising the free prescription benefit to those of state pension age will have a detrimental effect on people’s health.”

The local charity is backing the campaign to oppose the plan as it has a number of concerns including affordability.

Charity bosses say that making older people pay could discourage them from getting a diagnosis.

Anyone can submit a response to the consultation by visiting gov.uk/government/news/consultation-on-aligning-the-upper-age-for-nhs-prescription-exemptions-with-state-pension-age

The deadline to submit comments is September 2.

