Hospital bosses hoping 85 per cent of frontline workers take up flu jab offer

A recent report to the board of directors at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust said all staff will be offered the vaccine and the trust is aiming to see that 6,025 or more take up the offer.

Having the vaccination protects staff from seasonal flu and also means they are less likely to pass on the virus to vulnerable patients.

The trust, which runs Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, has used incentives in past years to encourage workers to get the vaccine, which has included a voucher to redeem in its coffee shops.

The new report to the trust's board said this year's ‘incentive’ for staff would be costed and ensure that it offers a healthy option following feedback from previous campaigns.

Speaking at a recent board meeting, director of workforce Rhia Boyode said: "We have an ambition to ensure that we protect our patients and our colleagues.

"An example of this is protecting ourselves from flu.

"We're planning to get ready for the flu campaign. There are some discussions still to be had around whether this will be a piece of work we will do as a trust or as an integrated care system.

"The target is to ensure that we offer it to 100 per cent of our work colleagues with an 85 per cent target.

"We have an aspiration for 100 per cent of our colleagues to have the vaccination but we do recognise that for some it is not appropriate medically for them to do so."

She said the incentive was an opportunity for staff to reflect on their own health and wellbeing, and confirmed that the trust had made sufficient orders for the flu vaccine.

"If we have more demand we will be able to monitor that through the board and the pharmacy will be able to support us in requesting more if necessary," she added.

Chair of the trust, Dr Catriona McMahon said: "The primary reason why the majority of health and care workers are being asked to be vaccinated is to protect the people they look after.

"Secondary benefit is that they have some protection themselves, and therefore I think the incentive scheme for me is more of a thank you.

"They are taking a decision about having a vaccination that is, as much if not more, about other people than it is directly for themselves.