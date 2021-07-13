Bridgnorth hospital charity receives more than £6,400

Nina Williams and Rachel Stephenson from customer services and senior agent David Probert from NFU Mutual Bridgnorth

The League of Friends of Bridgnorth Hospital received the money after the National Farmers Union (NFU) Mutual distributed £2 million to its Agency Giving Fund for 2021.

To ensure the donations reached all corners of the UK, NFU Mutual’s agency offices and branches, with more than 300 locations nationwide, were given the opportunity to nominate charities to receive a share of the fund.

The staff at the Bridgnorth agency which covers the locations surrounding Bridgnorth and Wolverhampton nominated the League of Friends of Bridgnorth Hospital, which has now received more than £6,400.

The charity said it will use the funds at its Butterfly Café, which is run to help people who have memory loss issues and their carers.

A spokeswoman from the Bridgnorth agency said: "I am delighted that our agency has put forward The League of Friends of Bridgnorth Hospital to NFU Mutual to receive these funds. We are very grateful for the wonderful work the charity is undertaking to support our community at this difficult time."

Sue Burrows, secretary of the League of Friends, said: "We are delighted to have been chosen by our local branch of NFU Mutual to benefit from this donation and intend to use it for our Butterfly Café when we are able to open up our Coffee Shop again. The Café will be run to help people and their carers who have memory loss issues."