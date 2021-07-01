School staff rally to support teacher with rare form of cancer

Principal Beverley Doran with staff at Overley Hall School who are fundraising to help deputy head Martin Barber

A host of workers from Overley Hall School, in Telford, have been inspired to take on the 'Race for Home' challenge in support of deputy headteacher Martin Barber.

Mr Barber was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive abdominal cancer that cannot be treated using conventional methods.

His is only one of 200 cases ever recorded.

The picture of Martin Barber which is featuring on the fundraising team's T-shirts

The aim of the challenge, which saw staff dropped at various points around the county and tasked with getting back to the school, is to help with the costs involved in Mr Barber's treatment.

Colleagues described the father of three as "popular and inspirational", saying they had been rocked by the news of his diagnosis.

A spokesman for the organisers of the challenge said: "Martin is adored by everyone involved with Overley Hall School, including parents, children and staff, and his diagnosis has hit everyone very hard as we all care so much for him.

"He is an incredible colleague and work partner who is an inspiration to all he leads; a person who most of us aspire to being like, due to his kindness, knowledge, professionalism, and passion for special education.

"He has made such a difference to the lives of so many young people impacting significantly on their wellbeing and quality of life.

"We wouldn’t change him for the world. So much so that the staff would do everything they can to make his life easier.

"A Just Giving page has been set up to help raise funds that will go towards some of the costs involved in Martin’s treatment, comfort, quality of life and to continue making beautiful memories."

So far the Just Giving page has raised £1,050.