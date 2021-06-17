Chinese takeaway in Market Drayton forced to close after mice infestation found in food area

Drayton House in Market Drayton. Photo: Google

The hygiene emergency closure notice was served on Drayton House takeaway in Sherwood Crescent after Shropshire Council's environmental health officers carried out a routine inspection.

They found an infestation of mice in the food preparation and storage areas and poor cleaning standards in the premises.

Officers used food hygiene powers to serve the notice which forced immediate closure on Thursday June 10.

The notice was then brought to Telford Magistrates Court on Monday, June 14, which made a Hygiene Emergency Prohibition Order.

This meant that the premises had to remain closed until work to bring the premises and hygiene practices up to a satisfactory standard were complete. The work has been carried out and the business has reopened.

The takeaway was also ordered to pay £1,116.25 costs by the court.

Councillor Dean Carroll, portfolio holder for public health, said: “Our regulatory services team worked with the business to make the necessary improvements and the order was lifted after suitable checks were carried out.

“Every year our inspectors make hundreds of food hygiene inspection visits to premises that handle and serve food, because the public want to have confidence and reassurance that where they buy food from meets the standards expected.

“These inspections and the latest ratings are regularly published. I’m delighted that many of the county’s food businesses meet the highest five-star standard, but when we find problems the public rightly expect us to act.