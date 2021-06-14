Fundraisers donate thousands to Severn Hospice with Mount Snowden Challenge

Sarah Hodnett with Megan Price and Tracey Thomas, presenting their cheque to Severn Hospice

Sarah Hodnett from Shrewsbury took part in the hospice’s Snowden Challenge, which helps to raise much-needed funds to support the service throughout the county.

Sarah, together with two friends, Megan Price and Tracey Thomas, raised £2,319 in total. Sarah raised £1,228 alone, smashing her £300 target by more than 400 per cent.

The friends were among a group of people who braved the wet weather on May 15 and completed the six-hour trek up Mount Snowdon.

Sarah said: “What a sense of achievement I felt at the Snowdon summit.

"It was both physically and mentally challenging – but we did it.

“I am deeply touched by the valuable care that Severn Hospice offers to people who are living with incurable cancer and other life-limiting illnesses and their unending support for families.

"Due to the pandemic, I feel it is vital to help local charities where fundraising has been limited, so the Snowden Challenge seemed like an excellent opportunity.

“I’d like to say an overwhelming thank you to family, friends and clients for sponsoring me and helping me raise so much money.”

Severn Hospice provides care and whole family support for those living with an incurable illness for as long as they need it.

They offer their support for anyone in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales, helping more than 3,000 people each year.

For every £1 raised 86p is spent directly on care and the remaining 14p is spent on activities to generate income.