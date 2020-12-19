TV Taskmaster sets Shrewsbury health workers their own challenge

Staff at the radiotherapy department have been taking part in a daily 'Taskmaster' competition, front is organiser Bernadette Mortiboy with Clem Reid and Jamie Scott

After a difficult year for all NHS workers, staff at the radiotherapy department at the Lingen Davies Centre at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital have been enjoying a special Advent 'Taskmaster' challenge – and one of the hosts of the Channel Four show has also got involved.

Organised by Bernadette Mortiboy, technical superintendent at the department, since December 1 staff have been set a 'task' every morning in their daily meeting in the style of the TV show.

So far the tasks have included getting the most number of items beginning with 'p' in a urine bottle, making the happiest headline out of magazine headlines, finding the taskmaster, and creating the best shadow and taking a picture of it on a phone.

Bernadette said the challenges had provided some light relief after a difficult year, and they were thrilled when the show's co-presenter – who appears on the show next to comedian Greg Davies from Wem – and creator Alex Horne sent them a video message setting the latest task.

Challenge

Speaking on the message he said:" Hello! My name is Greg Davies... 's assistant, Alex Horne."

"This is a little message for you guys, the wonderful therapeutic radiographers, led of course by, and I like the title, your technical superintendent in radiotherapy, Bernadette Mortiboy."

Setting them a task to find the 'taskmaster' he adds: "I love that you have been doing this. I am sorry I cannot come and be with you to it but I think you have got enough on your plate."

Bernadette said that it was a member of staff at the hospital who had previously worked with Mr Horne who had arranged for the message, and she said: "We were blown away that he did it. We were so surprised and it is just really nice of him to take the time to do it."

Bernadette said the staff of around 30 people at the department had been enjoying their daily challenge.