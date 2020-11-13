Two year old Oliver and mum thankful for hospice support

Bethan and Oliver Bethan and Oliver

Little Oliver Evans’ photo is on the front of 28,000 envelopes sent out by Hope House, which is based at Morda, near Oswestry.

The newsletter inside the envelopes features the heart-warming story of the charity's support from his mum Bethan.

Bethan said she was thrilled to be asked to share her story to help the hospice which she describes as their ‘lifeline’.

Two-year-old Oliver may look a picture of health – but with chronic lung disease and kidney problems he needs to stay connected 24 hours a day to his own personal oxygen supply and take a whole regime of different medicines.

The youngster has required vital support from the hospice, and Bethan, who lives at Acrefair near Wrexham, said they had been worried about how they would cope after leaving hospital.

She said: “When you are in hospital the staff are great, but when you leave you are completely on your own again. It is scary.

“But someone told me about Hope House and I went to have a look with Oliver and it was brilliant. The nurses are highly trained and know just how to cope with Oliver and his oxygen because there is no warning – one moment he is fine and the next minute he goes downhill really fast.

“One day I took him into town in his pushchair and he ended up being ill and on life-support again. Now I am quite scared to take him out on my own and it breaks my heart that he might be missing out.

“But when the Hope House nurses take him out, or when he is with them at Hope House, I know he is safe because they know just what to do. It’s the only time that he gets to do things like run about the park because they are able to run around after him carrying the oxygen cylinder. They even go up and down slides with him – they are brilliant and Oliver has opportunities he wouldn’t normally have.”

Bethan and Oliver were also grateful to have the continued support of Hope House during the Coronavirus pandemic.

“During the Covid lockdowns when we were sheltering they are always there too, calling me regularly to check on us and offer help and advice, and even coming to talk through the window in full PPE. They even helped us by collecting all Oliver’s medication and bringing it to us,” adds Bethan.

“I can’t start to think what life would be like for us without Hope House. They really are our lifeline.”