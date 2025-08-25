Major delays on A5 into Shrewsbury while police deal with crash

The incident has taken place on the westbound stretch of the A5 approaching Shrewsbury.

There are major delays approaching the Preston Island in Shrewsbury, and Junction 4 of the M54 for Wellington.

One driver reported an incident involving a car facing the wrong way with a detached caravan and a lane closed just before the roundabout.

A social media update from National Highways said: "There are 30 minute delays on the A5 westbound between the #M54 J7 and #Preston island (#A49) in the #WestMidlands.

"West Mercia Police are dealing with a collision.

"We will pass on updates as we get them."