Caring Shrewsbury couple vow to keep raising funds after hitting £60,000 for charity

Anne, 84, and Brian Hobson, 88, have found all manner of ways to raise money for charities – mainly Severn Hospice and Macmillan Cancer Support.

Whether organising fun days and harvest festivals, or selling produce, making wooden toys and bird boxes, or hosting quiz nights at their local, they have raised tens of thousands for charity, including a massive £38,000 for Severn Hospice.

The couple, from Longden, are remarkably modest about their efforts, insisting they do what many others across the county have also done.

Brian, a retired farmer, was initially inspired to raise money for the charities after the death of his first wife, Cath, from cancer.

Over the years, Brian and Anne have handed over countless cheques to the charities, and Hannah Gamston, area fundraiser for Severn Hospice, said they were indebted to supporters like them.

She said: “People like Brian and Anne really do make such a difference to us.

“Their long-term fundraising shows real commitment and their support over the years has meant that we have been able to care for thousands of people living with incurable illness.

“They show that no matter how small your fundraising idea is – it all adds up and grows.

“They have done so much for us and have been incredibly enterprising. We are so grateful to them.” Both Brian and Anne said that they did not want any special credit for their efforts – despite the fact the total even surprised them – and will keep going with the fundraising for as long as they can.

And they have continued to raise funds throughout the summer.

Anne said: “When we stop and think about it, it is quite amazing how much we have raised.

“It gives us a great sense of achievement. We plan to carry on fundraising for as long as we can.” Anne said they had simply just wanted to do what they could to help people. “We just do it, we like doing it for a good cause,” she said.

“And the hospice, quite a few of our friends have have been in there, and they have been treated beautifull. We have just kept going.”

She added: “It can be hard work but you do them and you get help – we really enjoy doing them. It is something you have to like doing. It gives us something to do as well. There are a lot of people who raise money out there.

“There is a lady in the Market Hall in Shrewsbury. She and her family have been doing it for, I don’t know how many, years and they have raised a fabulous amount of money.

“There are a lot of people who do it. We do not want any congratulations we just want people to know where their money has gone.”